PHYLLIS DAVIES

DAVIES--Phyllis B. (nee Botner), June 24, 1929- August 27, 2020, died peacefully in her sleep with her sons by her side. Daughter of immigrants and a graduate of Little Red, Dalton, Radcliffe and NYU Law. Longtime resident of Riverdale and Kendal-on-Hudson. A pioneer of computer programming, lawyer, Counsel to New York City Tax Commission, Assistant to NYC Finance Commissioner, Legislative Counsel to Assemblyman Oliver Koppell. Devoted wife of Peter J. Davies, mother of Kenneth and Christopher, grandmother of Benjamin, Daniel, Lukas, Emma, Simon and Johannes. Much loved gentle soul, we will miss you. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friends of Reach Out Africa, of which she was treasurer. www.friendsofreachout.org