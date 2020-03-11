FREBERGE--Phyllis. We mourn Phyllis Freberge, who died February 26, 2020. Loving wife to Albert; devoted mother to Barbara, David, and Karen, her children with first husband Phil Lerner; doting grandmother to Aron, Maddy, Liz, and Imran; mother-in-law to Paul and Anne; sister to Tammy; aunt to Yariv, Nirit, Erez, Haran, Fred, and Carol; great-aunt to Ella, Itai, Roye, Yuval, and Ruth; stepmother to Eve, Frank, Julie, and Phil. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1930 to Ruth and Paul Goldman. Graduate of Erasmus Hall High School, Brooklyn College, and Hunter College. Beloved reading teacher. Labor Zionist activist, union organizer, feminist, and liberal. Tennis player, bridge expert, scrabble master, folk music aficionado, songwriter. She was the core of our family and we will miss her. Kindly send donations to the Queens Public Library and the National Council of Jewish Women.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 11, 2020