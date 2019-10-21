GLANZ--Phyllis, 70, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the New York apartment she shared with her wife and partner of 25 years, Sara Mayes. Phyllis was involved in international sales and shipping, which took her all over the world. Phyllis loved getting to know people and made friends everywhere she went. She grew up in Michigan and was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. Besides Sara, she leaves her mother, Lillian Glanz, her sisters, Laurie Glanz and Debbie Gabe, brother-in-law, Tim Gabe, nieces, Jenna and Mara Gabe and Remi Glanz, step-daughter, Dorea Silverman, cousins and friends. Services and Shiva will be in Michigan.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 21, 2019