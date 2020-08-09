1/1
PHYLLIS HALPERN
HALPERN--Phyllis Miriam. Beloved mother and grandmother Phyllis Miriam Halpern - known affectionately in midtown Manhattan as "the hat lady" - passed away August 5, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Born June 20, 1936 to Irving and Ida Goldstein, Phyllis and her big brother Jerry grew up in Newark and East Orange, NJ. Phyllis studied English and psychology at Wellesley College, received a masters degree in English from New York University and a masters degree in Urban Planning from Hunter College. A twentieth century renaissance woman and philanthropist, she wrote poetry all her life, sang and studied opera, produced theater and film, and played a pivotal role in a multi-year effort to change the form of NJ county government culminating in 1977's Essex County Charter Change. A gifted teacher, and lifelong supporter of progressive approaches to children's education, Phyllis co-founded a mixed income, integrated Montessori School in Newark in 1963 and nurtured the growth of arts-infused Far Brook School in Short Hills, NJ. With the Irving I. Goldstein foundation, Phyllis funded projects in arts, in education, in AIDS awareness, and worked toward peaceful coexistence between Palestinians and Jews in Israel. Phyllis adored her four children, Belle Linda, Jenny, Sam, and Isaac, and cherished her five grandchildren, Aviva, Lev, Riley, Henry, and Lucy.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
