PHYLLIS HOROWITZ
HOROWITZ--Phyllis, age 95, passed away peacefully in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, September 14, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Murray Horowitz, daughter of Blanche and Sidney Koch, sister of Lenore and Gilbert Horowitz and of the late Harvey, Leatrice and Beatrice, adored mother of Larry and Barby and loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Phyllis and Murray traveled the world and enjoyed life but most important to her was the legacy she leaves behind. Thank you Mom for your unconditional love. You will live in the lives of your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren forever. We miss you already.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
