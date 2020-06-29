KAHN--Phyllis R. (Smith). Died peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2020. Phyllis was a longtime resident of Harrison, New York; St. Thomas, V.I.; and Rye, New York. She was born on July 7, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Etta Smith. Wife of Wilfred R. Kahn and partner of William Mills. Mother of Pam Bernstein Friedman (George Friedman) and Jonathan Kahn (Kay Huff). Grandmother of Andrew (Whitney Frick) and Joshua Bernstein, and step-grandmother of Eric Friedman. Great-grandmother of Ellie and Gray Bernstein. Her passion for food took her to teaching gourmet cooking in the Adult Education Program in White Plains High School and starting a private cooking school in her home in Harrison, New York. She spent her life traveling the world and was happiest living on a sailboat in the Caribbean. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral. Condolences may be sent to phylliskahn.zl@gmail.com. Shiva via Zoom - details by e-mail. The family thanks River Walk and the Hebrew Home in Riverdale for their excellent care.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 29, 2020.