PHYLLIS KAHN
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAHN--Phyllis R. (Smith). Died peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2020. Phyllis was a longtime resident of Harrison, New York; St. Thomas, V.I.; and Rye, New York. She was born on July 7, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Etta Smith. Wife of Wilfred R. Kahn and partner of William Mills. Mother of Pam Bernstein Friedman (George Friedman) and Jonathan Kahn (Kay Huff). Grandmother of Andrew (Whitney Frick) and Joshua Bernstein, and step-grandmother of Eric Friedman. Great-grandmother of Ellie and Gray Bernstein. Her passion for food took her to teaching gourmet cooking in the Adult Education Program in White Plains High School and starting a private cooking school in her home in Harrison, New York. She spent her life traveling the world and was happiest living on a sailboat in the Caribbean. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral. Condolences may be sent to phylliskahn.zl@gmail.com. Shiva via Zoom - details by e-mail. The family thanks River Walk and the Hebrew Home in Riverdale for their excellent care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved