KOHLMANN--Phyllis, Died peacefully at home July 27, 2019 in the company of loved ones. A person who touched the lives of so many with her youthful vigor and style, big heart and comprehensive intellect, Phyllis left her indelible mark. She treated everyone she met with a heightened level of sincere interest and connection. Life coach and mentor to young people, world traveler, loyal sports fan, voracious reader, cribbage and bridge player, crossword puzzle solver, doyenne of the theater, art world, and ballet. Phyllis' family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Ave. on Wednesday, August 7 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Visiting Nurse Service of New York to help VNSNY (vnsny.org) provide palliative and hospice care to New Yorkers in need.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019