KRAMER--Phyllis. Age 78, of Palm Beach Gardens and New York City and formerly of Wilton, CT passed on September 6, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. Following her rewarding career with IBM, her talent and passion for excellence and research turned to genealogy and helping others trace their ancestors, primarily through JewishGen.org where she served for over three decades as Vice President and Director of Education, and for which she was dearly loved by many. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Gary R. Gumbrecht; sister Judy Katz and brother-in-law Stanley Katz, nephew Andy and niece Cheryl Katz; son Gary and granddaughter Rachel Gumbrecht; and a loving extended network of family and friends, all shocked and saddened by her sudden passing. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at her club in Florida in November. Donations to JewishGen.org or cancer research welcome.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 5, 2019