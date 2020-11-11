1/
PHYLLIS LANDA
LANDA--Phyllis Witriol, (nee Deutsch), age 77, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, November 9, 2020 after her valiant fight against cancer. She was born in the Bronx, raised in Queens, and lived life to the fullest in the City she adored. She was loved by everyone who knew her: family, friends, business clients, restaurant workers, shopkeepers, nurses, and on and on. She was the most generous, perceptive, wise, fun, funny, warm person, and she leaves behind a legion of people whose lives she touched immeasurably. She will be profoundly cherished and missed, most of all by her husband Saul, who was with her for 48 years. Private services will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the PBS Foundation.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
