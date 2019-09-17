NEWMAN--Phyllis. We mourn the loss of our beloved Trustee and founder of the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, a program of The Actors Fund. Since 1995, Phyllis raised millions in support of women in entertainment and performing arts so they have a safe and confidential place to go to address serious medical concerns. Her career, on stage and off, spanned decades and mediums, including a Tony in 1962 for supporting actress in a musical, and a special Tony in 2009 for her dedication to women's health. Her legacy of compassionate care for women in our industry facing significant health concerns will live on. Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman Joseph P. Benincasa, CEO of The Actors Fund



