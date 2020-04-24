ROTH--Phyllis. On April 20, 2020, Phyllis Roth, nee Markowitz (Brooklyn native), beloved wife of the late David. Devoted mother of Amy (Diana), Eric (Anne) and Susan (Charles). Cherished grandmother of Aaron, Nathaniel, Isla and Indira. Elegant, passionate; longtime social worker, caregiver, advocate, music and art lover, devoted friend and listener. Celebration of life to be held later. Memorial donations may be made to the Iris Music Project or . www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2020