SIEGEL--Dr. Phyllis Einhorn, 77, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Kenneth Siegel, her daughters, Dr. Michelle Siegel Marrinan and Caryn Siegel Moss, and her four grandchildren. Phyllis was a psychologist in private practice in NYC for many years and dedicated herself to the well-being of her family and patients. She was a patron of the arts, a lover of dogs, and had an infectious laugh. She will be greatly missed. A private funeral was held on April 19. Memorial donations can be made to River House Adult Day Center in Greenwich, or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.



