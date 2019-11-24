CROQUEZ--Pierre I., Age 91, of Montclair formerly of New York City and Paris, France, passed away on Friday, November 15th, 2019. A Chemist educated in Paris, and studied under Alexander, Fleming in London, moved to New York with a career as Perfumer (Nose) starting at Coty being one of only 80 recognized perfumers of his time creating many well known scents. His passions included theatre, the circus, classical music and pets. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Odile, daughter, Stephanie and family. Donations can be made to SNORT rescue in honor of Pierre I. Croquez, PO Box 6104, Hoboken, NJ 07030 or www.snortrescue.org/ donate/memorial-donation Funeral services are private. Please leave condolences at caggianomemorial.com.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019