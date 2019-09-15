BARRY--P.J. Broadway playwright, P.J. Barry, (The Octette Bridge Club) died peacefully surrounded by family on September 2, 2019. Born in Coventry, R.I., he attended The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC. A Korean War veteran, honored with a Medal of Merit for entertaining the troops. His plays were a staple at the York Theatre Company. He is survived by his children, Matthew, Neill, and Nina and six grandchildren. P.J. Barry will rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019