ARANGO--Placido. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Placido Arango, Trustee Emeritus and Benefactor. Mr. Arango was an ardent advocate for the Museum throughout his tenure as Trustee. He served on the Acquisitions and Merchandising Committees, and also joined the Visiting Committees for the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art and the Department of Paintings Conservation. His generosity extended beyond his service as a Trustee, and he provided funding for key programs and initiatives across the Museum. Additionally, Mr. Arango established an endowment fund for smaller exhibitions, benefitting many areas of scholarship at the Museum. He was regarded around the world as a patron of the arts, and we are grateful for the friendship and support he gave so freely to The Met. We send our deep condolences to his family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



