RUEHL--Polly Ann, passed peacefully in Tucson, AZ on August 6, at the age of 61. She is survived by her husband, J.R. Ruehl, daughter, Zoe Ruehl, parents Joe and Gail Banks, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews. An Air Force veteran, services for Captain Ruehl and interment, with military honors, will be on September 11, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, HI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019