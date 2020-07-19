BARTON--Priscilla Vivian Owen. January 1, 1925 - June 26, 2020. The loss of her mother when she was four and subsequent time living with relatives gave her lasting empathy for anyone viewed as an outsider. Her maternal grandmother taught her strength and an eye for the real thing. Growing up around the Samaritan alcoholism treatment centers that her father founded -- the first to hire registered nurses -- she saw that sin and illness are unrelated. She believed ethics should be taught in Kindergarten. Her literature major shaped her notice of words. With her husband, Shelley Barton, she came to New York. They campaigned for Adlai Stevenson and were crushed when he lost. In 1960 they parted ways for the first time - she went alone to vote against Nixon (Shelley sat it out after his Democrat lost). She taught daughters Lin and Antigone to put justice, integrity, and compassion first. She was funny, beautiful and very loved. She'd have liked to see the current president out. Make Memorial contributions to the Democratic National Committee.





