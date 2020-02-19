Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla R. Schwarzschild. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1930 - 2020

Priscilla R. Schwarzschild, age 89 of Stamford, CT, passed on February 6th, 2020. Priscilla was born in Philadelphia, PA to parents Samuel and Minnie Liebman. Priscilla graduated from Temple University with a degree in English Literature. She taught children's art at Agudath Shalom and the Stamford Museum. She then founded, set up and taught at the Photo Graphics Workshop etching studio in New Canaan, CT. She showed her art at Society for American Graphic Artists and showed and led workshops at the Stamford Whitney Museum and Stamford Art Association. Priscilla set up the printmaking studio at State University of New York, Purchase where she was a professor of printmaking for over ten years. Priscilla was a dedicated artist, art historian, scholar and art dealer until her death. Priscilla saw the potential for creativity, goodness, and possibility in her family, her friends, and in an exciting art find. She is survived by her husband Jack, her daughters Nina and Lesley, her son-in-law Steve and grandson Peter, her brother Morton, and other extended family and dear friends.

