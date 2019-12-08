Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priso H Epale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1959 - 2019

Priso H. Epale of New York City passed away on November 26, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital after a long courageous battle with cancer.



For the last 11 years, Priso lived with various diagnoses of cancer. Prolonged periods of remission allowed him to work productively, travel and continue enjoying life to the fullest. His ability to retain his patience and composure through the most difficult aspects of his illness was remarkable.



Priso was born in London, England on April 23, 1959, the first of four children born to Simon Joseph and Tessa Eunice Epale. Simon Joseph was an Economist for the Cameroonian government and the author of several books. Tessa trained and worked in Nursing Administration after leaving Jamaica, her country of birth.



Priso came to the USA in 1979 and did his undergraduate studies at the University of Minnesota. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Microbiology from Wagner College in Staten Island and a second Master's Degree in Pharmaceutical Regulatory affairs, from Long Island University School of Pharmacy in Brooklyn, New York.



He resided in Manhattan for over 30 years. He began his career in pharmaceuticals at Hoffman-La Roche in 1990 and worked with Pfizer Inc. since 1998.



Family and friends will remember Priso as a joyful happy person, dignified, intelligent, humble, and accepting. He was a man whose generally quiet and private nature was accompanied by immeasurable warmth and good humor.



Priso will forever live in the hearts of his life-long partner Robert Lauria, his siblings Francisca Epale, Yvonne Epale and Dina Epale.



He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews Zoë and Giles Ndumbe, Arianne and Cordel Epale, and Zachary and Tyler Hergert.



Amongst those who will miss Priso are his cousins Andrea Turner, Heather Gobern, Patrice Henderson and Michael Henderson.



Priso will also be missed by his in-laws including, Doretta Charles-Epale, Edney Ndumbe, Libby and Eddie Lauria, Lisa and Larry Pearlman and Joel Groner and Jordan Nevler.



He will be sorely missed by his New York family, Katherine Kim, Carol Haley, Sydney Avent, Maria and David Last, Mark Sallinger, David Tolan, Stanley Cohen, Chris Davidson, Wendy, Doug and Chris Akin, Gloria and George Lum, Marshall Mays and Daniel Neusom.



A memorial service will be held in Spring 2020 in New York. Memorial donations may be made to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation at https://carcinoid.kindful.com

