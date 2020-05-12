PROSPER MURCIANO
MURCIANO--Rabbi Dr. Prosper M. Asher. Sephardic Jewish Center of Forest Hills, congregation, Board of Directors and Sisterhood mourn the loss of our leader of 67 years. Respected Sephardic scholar, Chaplin to the Sephardic Brotherhood, Sephardic Home for the Aged and Jacoby Hospital. En pas descansa. Donations: SJCFH. Jack Levi, Chairman Joe Halio, M.D., Secretary Joe Toledo, President, SJB


Published in New York Times on May 12, 2020.
