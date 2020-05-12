Or Copy this URL to Share

MURCIANO--Rabbi Dr. Prosper M. Asher. Sephardic Jewish Center of Forest Hills, congregation, Board of Directors and Sisterhood mourn the loss of our leader of 67 years. Respected Sephardic scholar, Chaplin to the Sephardic Brotherhood, Sephardic Home for the Aged and Jacoby Hospital. En pas descansa. Donations: SJCFH. Jack Levi, Chairman Joe Halio, M.D., Secretary Joe Toledo, President, SJB





