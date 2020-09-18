REGAN--Prudence Sanford 1923-2020 Prudence (Prue) Sanford Regan, beloved wife of the late John M. (Jack) Regan, Jr., and matriarch of the Regan family that grew to include six children, nine grandchildren and six great- grandchildren died peacefully at her home in Westerly R.I. on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was 97. Raised in Cranford, NJ, Prue was the daughter of Harold Crooker and Prudence Rindell Sanford and sister to the late Jane S. Ziegler. The two sisters grew up as best friends; their parents placed them in the same class at the Kent Place School in Summit, NJ so that they could experience high school together. Prue graduated from Bradford Junior College. She met Jack Regan on a blind date in the fall of 1948. They soon married and began a 62-year magic carpet ride together that took them to places at home and abroad and exposed them to experiences they could scarcely have imagined when first they met. Jack died in 2011. As the family expanded and moved to Morristown, NJ, Wellesley, MA, Bedford, NY and Manhattan in support of Jack's flourishing career, Prue provided the unifying force at home. She juggled with ease and grace what it means to be an exceptional spouse and mother. She thrived in her role as the guiding light for the family. With an occasional nudge, Prue shepherded her children gently through life while providing a wonderful example in how to select the right life partner and build a strong marriage. An avid painter and indefatigable gardener, Prue delighted in painting and working in her gardens at her homes in Bedford, Ocean Ridge, FL and Watch Hill, RI. She was an award-winning member of the Bedford Garden Club and the Garden Club of America. In 1984 and 1985, she served as Gala Chair of the Friends of the Inner-City Scholarship Fund, a foundation that supports students in the schools of the Archdiocese of New York City. She was particularly proud that art, education and philanthropy have played a central role in all of her children's lives. The Misquamicut Club, the Watch Hill Yacht Club, the River Club, the Bedford Golf and Tennis Club and the Ocean Club provided her with years of enjoyment. Prue is survived by six children including John M. "Mac" Regan, III (Tracy) of Watch Hill, Deborah R. Edwards (Douglas) of Hartsdale, NY, Peter M. Regan (Aviva) of Cooperstown, NY, R. Christopher Regan (Leslie) of Katonah, NY, Prudence R. "Rindy" Hallarman (Peter) of Lincolnshire, IL and William M. Regan of New York, NY; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the nursing teams from St. Elizabeth at Home and Hope Health and to Grace Brown, Prue's home manager, all of whom cared for her in a devoted, loving manner for several years. A private funeral service will be held by the family. A celebration of Prue's life is planned for next July in Watch Hill. For online condolences please visit www.gaffney dolanfuneralhome.com
. The family requests any donations be made to the Inner-City Scholarship Fund, 1011 First Avenue #1400, New York, NY 10022-4112, in memory of Prue and Jack.