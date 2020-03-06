Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Alexandra (Sandy) Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1948 - 2020

R. Alexandra 'Sandy' Larson, 71, of North Brunswick, passed away on March 1st surrounded by family and the community she spent her life building, connecting and loving. She lived with cancer gracefully and defiantly for three years.





As a public defender, a fierce advocate for social justice and one of the few humans who believed in the goodness of people, Sandy Larson will be remembered for fearlessly spotlighting injustice, being a bridge in our toughest moments, making friends at hello and spreading the dirtiest of jokes. She was an angel on earth (the fiery kind who would set you straight).



Sandy was born in Newark, NJ to Francesca Nadalini and Robert Larson on October 24, 1948. The second eldest of ten children, Sandy was raised in Edison and graduated from JP Stevens in 1966.



Sandy dedicated her life to tackling civil rights issues and empowering children. As an attorney with the Middlesex County Office of the Public Defender, Sandy developed projects to address disproportionate rates of arrest and incarceration for people of color.



Sandy held an M.S.W. from Rutgers University and spent over 15 years in direct services and policy advocacy to benefit children and families. With the National Council on Crime & Delinquency, Sandy chaired a committee to revise New Jersey's Juvenile Code. As Director for the Governor's Committee on Children's Services Planning, Sandy published reports that still drive advocacy efforts for children.



Sandy volunteered with community organizations, such as the NAACP and the Latino Leadership Alliance of New Jersey, on social justice issues including the successful appeal of a youth waived to adult court and tried for murder. In 2007, the Metuchen-Edison NAACP recognized Sandy with the "Walter Marvin Legal Advocacy" award for her work on racial profiling.



She served on the Board of Trustees of the New Jersey Training School for Boys (Jamesburg), the Children's Trust Fund of New Jersey, the Coalition for Hispanic Rights in Criminal Justice, the Middlesex County Local Advisory Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse programs and the ASAP program, a substance abuse treatment program serving incarcerated people.



Sandy was the person you wanted on your side, in the courtroom or at home. Her friends and family happily accepted her lovable tardiness in exchange for the warmth, guidance and humor that accompanied her.



Sandy is survived by her daughter Francesca Dulce Larson, son-in-law Scott Bird and granddaughter Serafina Giovanna; her mother Francesca Nadalini; her younger siblings Michela; Marthe; Robb; Gus; Giovanna; George; Jayne Amelia; and Jonathan; her stepmother Margo; and a swarm of nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Chris Larson and her father Robert W. Larson.





The family welcomes memories and photos shared to





As requested by Sandy, the family will hold a public celebration-of-life on Saturday, March 14th at 3pm in Christopher's Restaurant (New Brunswick) that will (in her words) "do some good". In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sandy Fund (www.sandyfund.org) and vote on November 3, 2020.

