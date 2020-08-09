SULLIVAN--R. Peter III, died peacefully on August 6th, 2020 at the age of 78 in Southampton, NY. He is survived by Margaret D. Sullivan, his devoted wife of 50-plus years, his sister Karen A. Sullivan of Arizona and nephews David, Jonathan and Luke Singer. A marine, adept golfer, New York Ranger fan, savvy Wall Street investor, avid traveler, generous philanthropist (former Chairman of Southampton Hospital) and dog lover, Peter was a man who embraced life to the fullest. After retiring, Peter enjoyed playing golf at National Golf Links, dining at The Bathing Corp. and spending time with friends at the Southampton Club. He, and the twinkle in his eye, will be dearly missed. There will be a graveside service at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 11th at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Southampton. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Southampton History Museum.





