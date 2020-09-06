VAN NOSTRAND--R. Sail, passed away on September 3, 2020 after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his devoted wife, Marjie, and their loving children, Rory (Lauren), Kendyl (Justin), Liam and Katie. He is also survived by his sister, Henry, and many beloved family members. A committed family man, Sail shared his strong moral compass and passion for the outdoors with his family. Sail was a familiar presence at local games, coaching all of his children over the years. He will be remembered for his kindness and dry wit by many friends and family. Sail was a civil engineer and graduated from Polytechnic Institute of New York. He built a rewarding 35-year career in Commercial Real Estate Construction. He began with Lehrer McGovern, and later was a founding partner of VVA. An entrepreneur, Sail was a pioneer for solar power on Long Island. While running his own company, Energy by Choice, he also served as President of NYSEIA and Chairman of LISEIA. His drive, ingenuity, client-first mentality, and attention to detail led to his success. He instilled these skills and traits in his children as part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly. Visiting Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Rd., East Northport, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10am, St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Sail's memory to the Cancer Research Institute: Cancerresearch.org