1/
R. SAIL VAN NOSTRAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VAN NOSTRAND--R. Sail. The team at Lehrer Cumming is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend, Sail Van Nostrand. Sail was a consummate professional, known throughout the industry for his skill, sharp mind, and ability to just get things done. He was an All Star both in life and in the construction industry, where he dedicated his career. We send our sincere sympathies to Sail's wife Marjie, and their loving children, Rory (Lauren), Kendyl (Justin), Liam, and Katie, and the entire family. Peter M. Lehrer, CEO On behalf of Lehrer Cumming A Cumming Company


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved