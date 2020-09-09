VAN NOSTRAND--R. Sail. The team at Lehrer Cumming is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend, Sail Van Nostrand. Sail was a consummate professional, known throughout the industry for his skill, sharp mind, and ability to just get things done. He was an All Star both in life and in the construction industry, where he dedicated his career. We send our sincere sympathies to Sail's wife Marjie, and their loving children, Rory (Lauren), Kendyl (Justin), Liam, and Katie, and the entire family. Peter M. Lehrer, CEO On behalf of Lehrer Cumming A Cumming Company





