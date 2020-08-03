Rabbi David Davis, a distinguished scholar/theologian who established the first chair in Judaic Studies at a Catholic university in the US and was the first Rabbi to occupy a full-time position in the theology department of an American university died at his Arizona home, of a heart attack, on July 7. He was born in Baltimore, MD on 8/18/1936, he was 83.Rabbi Ronald Sobel Senior Rabbi Emeritus of Temple Emanu-El in New York City said of Rabbi Davis: "All of us who knew David were aware that he lived his life joyously, simultaneously mirroring those qualities of nobility toward which we, with our better natures, strive. Colleagues and congregants alike knew that he pursued learning with integrity and taught with compassion, always the exemplar of that which is best in the human spirit. As a rabbi, we who were his colleagues knew that David represented the finest traditions of a loving, inclusive Judaism."Rabbi Davis and his wife Patricia moved to AZ in 2005. Davis joined the faculty of Arizona State University and taught at Barrett the Honor College and Osher Life-Long Learning, until 2019.In 2000, Rabbi Davis joined Vanderbilt University Administration and Faculty, serving until 2005. Prior to Vanderbilt, Rabbi David Davis served as Rabbi of The Temple Congregation Ohabai Sholom in Nashville, TN from 1997-2001, at which time he was named Rabbi Laureate.From 1976-1996, Rabbi Davis served as Associate VP for University Relations and Associate VP for Academic Affairs at the University of San Francisco continuing his work, begun in 1977, as Director of the Swig Judaic Program at USF.He served as Chaplain of San Quentin Prison for eight years, as Senior Rabbi of Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael, California (1970-76), Associate Director of the National Federation of Temple Youth in New York (1967-70) and Assistant Rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Worcester, Massachusetts (1965-67).Davis was active in ecumenical and civil rights activities. The late Jesuit Fr. John Lo Schiavo, a former President of the University of San Francisco, called Davis a "one-man ecumenical movement". During his seminary days, his leadership in a nationwide civil rights movement was recognized by President Johnson with an invitation to the signing of the Civil Rights Act.Davis had a magnetic personality, a passion for teaching, a way of making everyone feel included and of making Judaism accessible. Davis recorded on an album called "Hear, O Israel A Prayer Ceremony in Jazz" on which Herbie Hancock was featured. Davis had an indisputable "cool" factor. Davis was a talented athlete and he remained an avid sports fan.In addition to his wife, Patricia of Surprise, AZ, survivors include children: Amy Davis (Brian) of Oakland, CA; Douglas Robinson (Krista) of Brisbane, CA; Allyson Davis (Steve) of Los Angeles, CA; Camden Steele (Lijntje) of Buckeye, AZ; Micah Davis (Elyse) of San Ramon, CA; Brie Robinson of Nashville, TN; a brother Eric Davis (Diane) of Olney, MD, and 11 grandchildren.Donations in memory of Rabbi Davis may be made to:gine/s/4NHySPsc_BdiDD64cwmtew