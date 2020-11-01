HOLDEN--Rachelle Rebecca ("Shelli"), 86, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at her home in Manhattan. Born on September 25, 1934 in Brooklyn, Shelli graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn. After high school, she attended Henley & Brown where she received her certificate in court reporting. Shelli ran Esquire Reporting Company with her beloved late husband Walter and was a pioneer in modernizing the court reporting industry. As a result, Esquire grew into one of the premier court reporting agencies in the country. Shelli enjoyed gardening, travelling, the beach, cooking and collecting Asian art. Shelli is survived by her daughter Vanessa of Manhattan. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Thirteen (PBS) or Ocean Conservancy. Condolences can be left on Shelli's online guest book at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel.





