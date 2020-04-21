BECKER--Rae, died on April 12, 2020, in the presence of Jerry, her childhood sweetheart and husband of 73 years, and her daughter Norma, in California. She was born in the Bronx and graduated from the High School of Music & Art, New York University and Adelphi School of Social Work. She was a woman of boundless talent, energy, intelligence, and ambition. She was an avid reader, party thrower, cook, crossword puzzle solver, world traveler, piano player, social justice activist and an avid lover of all the fine arts that New York City had to offer. Rae engaged in a wide variety of civic, educational and philanthropic activities, including Hadassah and ORT, and was Chairwoman of the North Shore Archeology Society, Vice President of B'nai B'rith and on the Board of Directors of UJA, North Shore. She mastered the art of motherhood and will be eternally revered by her three surviving children, Phyllis (Michael), Norma (Robbie) and Marc (Leslie), seven grandsons and two great-grand- children. David predeceased her on August 7, 2015. The world will not be the same without her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory be made to UJA or to the League of Women Voters in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020