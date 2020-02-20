Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAFAEL CAMERINI-DAVALOS. View Sign Service Information Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc 20 CEDAR STREET Bronxville , NY 10708 (914)-337-6770 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc 20 CEDAR STREET Bronxville , NY 10708 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc 20 CEDAR STREET Bronxville , NY 10708 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Mamaroneck United Methodist Church 546 East Boston Post Road Mamaroneck , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMERINI-DAVALOS-- Rafael Amaranto. Among the earliest proponents of the concept of pre-diabetes and international figure in the diabetes field, died on February 15th, 2020 at the age of 103 in Bronxville, NY. He was among those at the Joslin Clinic in Boston who conducted the first clinical trials of oral hypoglycemic agents in the United States. Camerini-Davalos was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he earned his Bachelor's, Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees at the University of Buenos Aires. He taught at the University of Buenos Aires, Harvard University and New York Medical College, from which he retired in 1997 as Professor of Medicine. Until 1985 he had been the head of the Division of Metabolism and Diabetes at the Department of Medicine in New York Medical College. He was a founder and first Secretary of the Argentine Diabetes Society, a member of the American College of Endocrinology, Honorary Member of the Argentine Academy of Medicine and member of the Royal Society of Medicine in England. As a young man, he trained with Bernardo Houssay and Luis Leloir, both Nobel Laureates from Argentina. He was married for 64 years to Priscila Alicia Otero de Camerini who predeceased him in 2007. He is survived by four children, Rafael Daniel Camerini-Otero and his wife Galina of Bethesda, MD, Priscila Alicia Montana and her husband Robert of Dallas, TX, Ezequiel Amaranto Camerini and his wife Sally of New York City and David Carl Alexander Camerini and his wife Suzanne of New Rochelle, NY, and by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Calling hours at the Fred McGrath & Son Funeral Home, Bronxville between the hours of 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm Thursday. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am, at the Mamaroneck United Methodist Church, 546 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck. Donations in Dr. Camerini-Davalos honor should be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.



CAMERINI-DAVALOS-- Rafael Amaranto. Among the earliest proponents of the concept of pre-diabetes and international figure in the diabetes field, died on February 15th, 2020 at the age of 103 in Bronxville, NY. He was among those at the Joslin Clinic in Boston who conducted the first clinical trials of oral hypoglycemic agents in the United States. Camerini-Davalos was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he earned his Bachelor's, Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees at the University of Buenos Aires. He taught at the University of Buenos Aires, Harvard University and New York Medical College, from which he retired in 1997 as Professor of Medicine. Until 1985 he had been the head of the Division of Metabolism and Diabetes at the Department of Medicine in New York Medical College. He was a founder and first Secretary of the Argentine Diabetes Society, a member of the American College of Endocrinology, Honorary Member of the Argentine Academy of Medicine and member of the Royal Society of Medicine in England. As a young man, he trained with Bernardo Houssay and Luis Leloir, both Nobel Laureates from Argentina. He was married for 64 years to Priscila Alicia Otero de Camerini who predeceased him in 2007. He is survived by four children, Rafael Daniel Camerini-Otero and his wife Galina of Bethesda, MD, Priscila Alicia Montana and her husband Robert of Dallas, TX, Ezequiel Amaranto Camerini and his wife Sally of New York City and David Carl Alexander Camerini and his wife Suzanne of New Rochelle, NY, and by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Calling hours at the Fred McGrath & Son Funeral Home, Bronxville between the hours of 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm Thursday. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am, at the Mamaroneck United Methodist Church, 546 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck. Donations in Dr. Camerini-Davalos honor should be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close