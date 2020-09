Or Copy this URL to Share

1930 - 2020

A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she is survived by her son, Felix and her daughter Maria; grandchildren: Yevgeniy, Oleg, and great grandchildren: Mikhail and Olesya.

A memorial service will be held on September 29 at 11 a.m. at Idelchik Memorial Chapel, Brooklyn, NY.

Burial will follow in Linden Hill Cemetery in Ridgewood, NY.

