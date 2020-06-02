SEKARAN--Rajan. Rajan Sekaran, investment banker, outdoorsman and lifelong student of mathematics and the humanities, died in car accident on May 21 in his hometown of Weston, CT. He was 59 years old. Born in Berhampur, India, Mr. Sekaran immigrated to the US with his parents and sister when he was six years old. He grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland. Mr. Sekaran received a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Columbia University and a Master's degree in Mathematics from Stanford University, where he also taught undergraduate calculus. Mr. Sekaran worked at J.P. Morgan in the Fixed Income Derivatives Corporate Marketing Group from 1987 - 1994. "We sat elbow to elbow for three years. Travelled together. Pulled all-nighters together. Through all our time together, Raj shared his laid-back enthusiasm and a unique perspective on business and on life," said Chris Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan Securities. "He had the pragmatic insight to see things as they are and an optimism for what we could make of them. Being around Raj was great for the head and the heart. There is no one I would rather be stuck in an airport with." After leaving J.P. Morgan, Mr. Sekaran moved to Morgan Stanley where he worked for nearly ten years in both the Fixed Income Derivatives Corporate Marketing Group and the Structured Arbitrage Group. "Rajan had an incredible passion for studying and explaining the financial markets," said Joel Wittenberg, Chief Investment Officer at the Kellogg Foundation. "However, what I admired most was that Rajan had the same excitement, love and passion for his family. Rajan had an incredible passion for life that I will miss." Mr. Sekaran left Morgan Stanley as a Managing Director shortly after 9/11 when he moved with his wife and two young boys from Lower Manhattan to Weston, Conn where he dedicated the remainder of his life to raising his children. He quickly became an invaluable and much-loved member of the Weston community. He was known as a fierce intellect, avid sports fan, and he had a natural gift for making other's feel at ease in his presence. Mr. Sekaran was particularly dedicated to the enrichment of the Weston Public School system. He developed strong and meaningful relationships with countless faculty members. "Raj was an innate problem solver and had a wonderful sense of humor; our conversations were always filled with laughter and common purpose," said Meg Sullivan, guidance counselor at Weston High School. Rajan is survived by his beloved wife Anna Sekaran, sons Doran Chandra Sekaran and Janak Milton Sekaran of Weston, CT, his loving parents Thyagaraja Chandrasekaran and Maragatham Chandrasekaran, sister Sylaja Srinivasan, brother-in-law Madhavan Srinivasan, nephew Ravi Srinivasan, niece Leela Srinivasan, aunts T Sarada, T Bhavatarini, and Radha Sethuraman, cousins Shivakumar Raman and family and cousins Srimukhi Iyer and family. Due to COVID-19, services have been limited to immediate family. His wife and sons plan to hold a celebration his life once it is safe to do so. Donations in the memory of Mr. Sekaran's life can be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, The Nature Conservancy or The Inner- City Foundation for Charity & Education.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store