SHASTRY--Rajesh Malladi "Bob Reed". To our beloved friend and forum brother, Raj - a true light in our lives. You were an inspiration and model friend, and will be greatly missed but never forgotten. We love you and extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, PJ, Leela, and Sai. Ken Colao, Ashley Fina, Clelia Peters, Steven Spolansky, and David Zarin





