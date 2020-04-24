ANZAROOT--Ralph. We mourn with deep sorrow the passing, on April 22, 2020, of our dear friend and travel companion Ralph Anzaroot. Ralph survived many challenges in his 95 years. A veteran of World War II, he earned a Purple Heart Medal for being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. He survived a stroke in 2016, and although gravely disabled, always smiled when we asked if he was ready to go to Atlantic City, one of his favorite trips. We will miss you, Ralphie. Roxana and Abe Shalo
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2020