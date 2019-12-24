CURTIS-BEY--Ralph W., age 71, born November 1, 1948, passed away December 9, 2019. Ralph was born in Cleveland, OH and passed away in Brooklyn, NY losing his 35 year fight against MS. Ralph was a devoted husband, partner, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an entrepreneur and trailblazer, owning his first of several businesses at 22. He was a member of the Operating Engineers (Local 14), the Grand Sheik of historic Moorish Science Temple 21, a college graduate, community organizer, and so much more. Ralph taught us not to linger in the difficult moments, anger or sadness, and to always move forward. One of his favorite phrases was "never put a tragedy on the screen". We are grateful for his life and legacy in Cleveland and in Brooklyn. Please pray for his soul and spirit, and our family during this difficult time. There will be a memorial in Brooklyn to celebrate his life on January 16.



