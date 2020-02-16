Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH DELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DELL--Ralph. Ralph Bishop Dell, 84, a research scientist, physician and biomathematical modeling expert; a lifelong outdoorsman and craftsman; and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, died in the loving embrace of his wife, Karen Hein, MD, and his children and grandchildren, at his home on February 11, 2020, from progressive dementia. Dr. Dell was born and raised in small Alaskan fishing villages and towns, which eventually led him to be nicknamed "Alaska Mountain Man." He graduated from Pomona College in 1957 and from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1961, paying his way through by repairing tube radios and TVs. Dr. Dell became a full professor at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center/Columbia University Physicians and Surgeons, one of the youngest people ever to be so appointed. He was a champion of the appropriate use and treatment of animals in research, and a frequent speaker and public resource on the topic. In addition to New York, he and his wife had deep roots in Vermont, where they lived in an 1826 farmhouse in Whitingham that Ralph and friends lovingly restored. Dr. Dell was diagnosed with progressive dementia (probable Lewy body dementia) in 2011. A short video documentary, "Ralph and the Gift of Alzheimer's Disease," captured his and his wife's desire to learn from the experience of dementia. https://vimeo.com/162835203) In addition to his wife, Dr. Dell is survived by his four children and their partners, Laura Dell (Hugh Carter), Kenneth Dell (Nadia Barker-Dell), Ethan Hein (Anna Pomykala), and Molly Hein (Dan Griffin); five grandchildren, Olivia, Zoe, Milo, Bernadetta and Ramona; and two sisters, Dorothy Hopkins and Mary Louis. Gatherings to honor Dr. Dell's life will be held in New York City and in Vermont in coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Gathering Place, an adult day program in West Dover, VT, that Ralph attended for five years, or to the Alaska Conservation Foundation. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

