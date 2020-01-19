HOAGLAND--Ralph Pratt III. Age 86 of Peterborough, New Hampshire, died Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born in Boston on August 1, 1933, son of the late Ralph, Jr. and Mary Hoagland. He attended Princeton University and Harvard Business School where he conceived and founded CVS. He spent his life as a philanthropist and civil rights activist. A survivor of a life threatening childhood illness thanks to the care he received at Boston Children's Hospital. A lifelong entrepreneur he created the Orson Welles Cinema Complex. Survived by his wife of 61 years Molly; brother, Peter; sister, Carol Leynse; sons, Peter, Larry and Eric; and grandchildren, Mark Hoagland, Sally O'Brien Hoagland, and Joshua Love. Arrangements are by Brown & Hickey www.brownandhickey.com Services at Harvard Memorial Hall on or about February 14.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020