HOCHBERG--Ralph R. With tremendous sorrow the Partners, Counsel, Associates and Staff of McLaughlin & Stern, LLP record the passing of their esteemed and beloved colleague Ralph Hochberg. Ralph's presence in any room, in any setting, and with any colleague or client, was sure to raise the level of legal insight, humor, toughness when needed, respect for the law and appreciation for his keen wit and mind. He represented his wide array of clients with passion and compassion, usually winning the day no matter how intractable the situation. But in every setting he never lost his profound appreciation for human foibles, and in doing so was a mentor, leader, advisor and friend who we will miss dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store