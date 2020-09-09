1926 - 2020

SASSONE, RALPH J., 94, died peacefully at home on August 28th, 2020. Devoted son, hard-working and highly accomplished businessman, popular friend, respected patriarch, vital and indomitable force in all aspects of his life. Husband for 70 years of Louise, who predeceased him in 2019. Beloved father of Linda, Susan, Denise, Ralph, and Steven. Grandfather of Lauren, Lindsay, Anthony, Gregory, Mark, and Alexandra, and great-grandfather of Hunter, Ashton, Ella, Alessandra, and Charlie. Funeral services were private. Donations in his honor may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or to a preferred charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store