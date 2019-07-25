KAPLAN--Ralph Victor, passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family, on July 23, 2019. He grew up in Sharon, MA, attended the University of Michigan, and volunteered in the Peace Corps in Korea from 1969 to 1971. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from Yeshiva University in 1981, and married Naomi Sadowsky on July 24, 1983. Ralph and Naomi created and ran the Center for Psychotherapy, where Ralph practiced as a psychologist and executive director for over 35 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Naomi, his two children, Chloe and Samuel, his sister, Enid, and a large extended family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 11am, at Riverside Nassau North Chapels in Great Neck, NY. Burial to follow at the Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Smile Train. www.smiletrain.org or Medical Teams International www.medicalteams.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on July 25, 2019