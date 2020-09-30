LOEWENBERG--Ralph. The trustees of P.E.F. Israel Endowment Funds note with great sadness the passing of our longtime trustee; Ralph Loewenberg. For over 20 years, Ralph served our 98 year old organization founded by Judge Louis Brandeis, Robert Szold and Rabbi Stephen Weiss. Like these passionate Americans and Zionists, Ralph contributed his intellect and time as the head of our investment committee to ensure that funds were available top support approved charities. Charities in Israel serving every segment of the population and addressing every area of need. Ralph figuratively and literally had a special chair at the PEF Boardroom. His quiet yet insightful comments and suggestions will be sorely missed.





