LOEWENBERG--Ralph E. The Leo Baeck Institute mourns the loss of Ralph Loewenberg, our longtime friend, supporter, and Board member. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. We remember and appreciate his generous support which has helped insure that our extensive archival, library, and art collections will continue to preserve the history and culture of German-speaking Jewry.





