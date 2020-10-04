RALPH OSBORNE

OSBORNE--Ralph Dodd June 21, 1939 - August 18, 2020 Ralph Dodd Osborne, III, of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, passed away after complications with the coronavirus. His parents were Ralph Dodd Osborne, Jr., and Ann Lea Osborne, of West Orange, NJ. Born with severe asthma, Ralph left for school in Arizona at age nine in hopes that the dry air would fortify his lungs. By his senior year in high school, he was president of the student body and captain of the state's top polo team. After college, he returned east in 1968 and alternated between living in New York City and New Jersey over the next forty years. He joined the family tool business, C.S. Osborne, and eventually became the 7th generation president. Through the International Institute of New Jersey, of which he served as president in the 1990s, Ralph hired and supported refugees looking to start anew in America. Ralph served on the board of Rosedale Cemetery in Orange, NJ, from 1971 to 2006, and was an active member of Newark's Essex Club and the Union Club in New York. An arts-enthusiast, Ralph also backed off-Broadway plays. He developed a lifelong love of travel and visited every continent and one hundred fifty countries. His adventures included receiving a Bahamian machete-haircut, following Silk Routes from China to the Himalayas, and celebrating New Year's Eve at the South Pole. Before his retirement in 2012, Ralph moved to Puerto Vallarta. This time marked his happiest years, and the dry air helped minimize his asthma. He made dear friends who were drawn to his fun-loving wit, his humor, and his kindness and generosity. He also helped support young people of promise and furthered their education. He was a benefactor to the Botanical Gardens and a founding board member of PEACEAnimals. He also served on the vestry of Christ Church by the Sea. He leaves behind his sister, Lea Osborne Angell, and her husband, Jack Angell, as well as his sister's children: Jennifer Biloski, her husband, Alan, and three sons; Jackson Angell, and his wife, Kate, and their son and two daughters; Jessica Moore and her husband, Sean, and their son and daughter; and his niece, Sarah Jones and her husband, Oakley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Ralph's favorite organizations: Banderas Bay Charities (please earmark PEACEAnimals) www.peaceanimals.org
Christ Church by the Sea www.christchurchbythesea.org
Vallarta Botanical Gardens www.vbgardens.org