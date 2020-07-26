RALPH SALTZMAN

SALTZMAN--Ralph, of New York and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Age 91. My hero, my mentor, my confident, my teacher, my biggest fan, my role model, my inspiration my aspiration, my sartorial guru, my guru in general, my guiding light, my business advisor and advisor in every way, my rock, my lucky charm, my best friend, my father. Dad, you were and will always be the biggest part of my life. My life is wonderful because you were front and center. You were an unwavering loyal friend to so many and your family was always your priority. You had incredible people skills and your business skills were enormous and notable. The co-founder and former President of Design Tex Fabrics the leading company in the design and manufacturing of materials for the built environment. Many design luminaries designed for him. He was an innovator. He did something different, he was ahead of the curve. A great salesman when he started, he had the goods and he knew it, with him at the helm, Design Tex became the leader in the industry. A notable art collector, one of his many passions, he was an incredibly generous patron of the arts. He was a Board Member of The Norton Museum and Maltz Jupiter Theatre. We spent so much time together, I hold those memories with me. When I have decisions to make I will always think about what you might have said, you will guide me forever. Your balance, level head approach to everything and everyone, along with undeniable charm and great love of life were so apparent. Smart and fun. A true taste maker with incredible style. A lover of life. His accomplishments were endless, if you were lucky enough to meet him you had a positive experience and if you were fortunate enough to be a friend you benefited from his kindness, warmth, generosity and unwavering loyalty as a friend. He was a family man, an incredibly and devoted husband and always there for his extended family and giving in every way. They valued him deeply. For me, so lucky to be his daughter, having him as my father, the best father imaginable. Thoughtful, available, caring, sensitive but strong, generous, interested, always supportive, kind and most importantly gave me as much love as humanly possible. I love you as much as humanly possible. I love you always and forever. You will always be with me. Lisa





