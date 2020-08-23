1/
RALPH SALTZMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALTZMAN--Ralph. The Board and staff of the Norton Museum of Art mourn the loss of Ralph Saltzman, a longtime Trustee and friend whose leadership, vision, and generosity helped grow and shape the museum for over 20 years. Ralph's passion for contemporary art and arts education remain a source of inspiration for all of us, and his interest and dedication made the museum a better place. The Norton extends heartfelt condolences to all of his family. The Board of Trustees, Bruce Gendelman, Chairman


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved