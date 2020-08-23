SALTZMAN--Ralph. The Board and staff of the Norton Museum of Art mourn the loss of Ralph Saltzman, a longtime Trustee and friend whose leadership, vision, and generosity helped grow and shape the museum for over 20 years. Ralph's passion for contemporary art and arts education remain a source of inspiration for all of us, and his interest and dedication made the museum a better place. The Norton extends heartfelt condolences to all of his family. The Board of Trustees, Bruce Gendelman, Chairman





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store