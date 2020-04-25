SUSSKIND--Ralph "Herschel", devoted husband of the late Adele Silverberg Susskind, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 21st. A graduate of Baruch College, Ralph brought his love of humanity, his sense of justice, and his kindness to all his endeavors, including his tenures at the NYS Crime Victim's Compensation Board and the NYS Division of Human Rights. He is survived by his loving sons, Matthew (Katherine) and Robert (Christine) and three grandchildren, Adam, Roxanne, and Sofia. In our hearts, Always and All Ways.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2020