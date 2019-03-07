Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MURPHY--Ramon, MD, MPH With profound sadness we mourn the passing of Ramon Murphy, MD, MPH. Dr. Murphy was a superb clinician, excellent teacher, beloved mentor, and friend to several generations of pediatricians. He began his career at Mount Sinai as a third-year resident in 1973, and spent his early years building Uptown Pediatrics as a practice founded on his commitment to diversity and inclusiveness in providing exemplary care to all. Dr. Murphy spent more than 20 years working at the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center. During the last decade, he also helped build the Mount Sinai Global Health Center, which evolved --under his stewardship-- into the Arnhold Institute for Global Health. He served as Vice Chair for Voluntary Affairs in the Department of Pediatrics until 2018, before stepping down to focus on pediatric medical education for students and residents. He developed global health training and education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and served as a role model who understood that a foundational appreciation of global health would not only lead to creating better doctors, but better human beings. Over the course of his career, Dr. Murphy inspired hundreds of trainees to pursue careers in global health. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Murphy's family and loved ones. Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System Lisa M. Satlin, MD, Herbert H. Lehman Professor and System Chair, Jack and Lucy Clark Department of Pediatrics, Mount Sinai Health System, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital David Muller, MD, Dean for Medical Education, Marietta and Charles C. Morchand Chair, Department of Medical Education, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



