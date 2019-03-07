MURPHY--Dr. Ramon J. Beloved pediatrician Dr. Ramon Murphy reposed on Monday, March 4, 2019 at age 75. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lila Kalinich, daughter, Jessica, son, David, son-in-law, Rex Gibson, daughter-in-law, Elissa Murphy, four grandchildren, and a large extended family that he cherished. A member of the Mount Sinai Medical Center for almost fifty years, he founded Uptown Pediatrics and the Arnhold Global Health Center. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5pm-8pm and Saturday 6pm -7:30pm with a prayer service to follow at Frank E Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 81st Street and Madison Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2019