  • "On a macro level, the children of the world owe a debt of..."
    - Robert Karcher
  • "Dr. Murphy, we thank you for your care, kindness and love. ..."
  • "Thoughts and prayers to the Murphy family. Dr. Murphy was..."
    - Rob Tucker
  • "Ramon was a gifted pediatrician, mentor and friend. His..."
    - GARY BUTTS
  • "We lost a legend within the NY Pediatric community. Ramon..."
    - Adam & Terri Aponte

MURPHY--Dr. Ramon J. Beloved pediatrician Dr. Ramon Murphy reposed on Monday, March 4, 2019 at age 75. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lila Kalinich, daughter, Jessica, son, David, son-in-law, Rex Gibson, daughter-in-law, Elissa Murphy, four grandchildren, and a large extended family that he cherished. A member of the Mount Sinai Medical Center for almost fifty years, he founded Uptown Pediatrics and the Arnhold Global Health Center. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5pm-8pm and Saturday 6pm -7:30pm with a prayer service to follow at Frank E Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 81st Street and Madison Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave | New York, NY 10028 | (212) 288-3500
