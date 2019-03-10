MURPHY--Ramon, M.D. The entire Child Mind Institute family mourns the loss of our cherished colleague Ramon Murphy, MD. Ramon was a remarkable pediatrician whose compassion and uncommon skill forged lifelong relationships with the children he helped raise. We will always value his partnership for he truly cared about every aspect of the health of his patients -- physical, social, emotional and mental. We send our sympathy to his wife Lila Kalinich, MD, and their loving children and grandchildren. Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, President & Medical Director; Paul Mitrani, MD, PhD, Clinical Director; Brooke Garber Neidich, Ram Sundaram, Co-Chairs, Board of Directors Child Mind Institute
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019