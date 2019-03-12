Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MURPHY--Ramon, MD, MPH. With profound sadness, The Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai mourns the passing of Ramon J. Murphy, MD, MPH, a pioneer in community health. Dr. Murphy joined Mount Sinai's Department of Community Medicine as a third-year resident in 1973, setting the stage for his decades-long career as a pediatrician and educator who was committed to diversity and inclusiveness and providing exemplary care to all. He was passionate about improving health care for children in New York City and in every corner of the world. He developed global health training and education at the Icahn School of Medicine, including the Mount Sinai Global Health Center, which evolved under his stewardship into The Arnhold Institute for Global Health. Many of The Arnhold Institute's faculty, particularly those directly involved in clinical training in global health, developed personal relationships with Dr. Murphy. Mount Sinai's Department of Pediatrics in 2005 established The Ramon Murphy Pediatric Humanitarian Award in his honor. In 2017, Mount Sinai's Department of Medical Education established the Ramon Murphy, MD, Program for Global Health Education. Of particular significance to The Arnhold Institute for Global Health, Dr. Murphy was the beloved pediatrician and advisor to Paul Arnhold and Julia Arnhold. They will sorely miss him. Over his career, Dr. Murphy inspired hundreds of trainees to pursue careers in global health. He understood that a foundational appreciation of global health would not only lead to creating better doctors, but better human beings. Members of The Arnhold Institute for Global Health and the Arnhold Family



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019

