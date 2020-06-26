1961 - 2020
Ramu Kannan, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away tragically and unexpectedly, at age 58, on June 22, 2020.
Ramu spent 20 years in the field of healthcare information technology at CityMD and Humana. At the time of his passing, Ramu was serving as Humana's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.
Ramu's passions included good food and wine, travel, classic rock, and, most importantly: running. He ran races across the globe, including four New York Marathons. He loved gourmet cooking, always making enough for a large group of friends. Ramu had impeccable taste in music. He loved to tell his wife, "Eric Clapton is God", and his eldest daughter remembers him serenading her with "Hotel California." Ramu looked forward to dancing at her wedding in 2021. Ramu was also an avid sports fan. He loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox and his alma mater, Syracuse.
Ramu garnered love and respect everywhere he went, and had a massive circle of friends who loved him like family. Born in Mumbai, India, Ramu emigrated to the United States in 1986, and called many places home, including Syracuse, NY, Baltimore, MD, East Norwich, NY, Acton, MA, Louisville, KY, London, UK, and, most recently, New York City. Ramu will be remembered as the proud father of Meghna and Simran, caring husband to Kavita, the son of the late Kalki and Lakshmi Kannan, the loving youngest brother of Indu Krishnan (Mumbai, India) and Srinivasan Kannan (Dubai, UAE), loving brother-in-law, uncle to his nieces, nephew, and grand nieces, and a devoted, caring friend to many.
Ramu's loved ones are planning a digital celebration of his life. He was dedicated to supporting healthcare workers during the Covid-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYC Health and Hospitals' Covid-19 relief effort (https://nychhc.networkforgood.com/).
"We all look for a purpose in everything we do. And there's always a purpose that we may not be conscious about." - Ramu Kannan, 2018
Ramu Kannan, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away tragically and unexpectedly, at age 58, on June 22, 2020.
Ramu spent 20 years in the field of healthcare information technology at CityMD and Humana. At the time of his passing, Ramu was serving as Humana's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.
Ramu's passions included good food and wine, travel, classic rock, and, most importantly: running. He ran races across the globe, including four New York Marathons. He loved gourmet cooking, always making enough for a large group of friends. Ramu had impeccable taste in music. He loved to tell his wife, "Eric Clapton is God", and his eldest daughter remembers him serenading her with "Hotel California." Ramu looked forward to dancing at her wedding in 2021. Ramu was also an avid sports fan. He loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox and his alma mater, Syracuse.
Ramu garnered love and respect everywhere he went, and had a massive circle of friends who loved him like family. Born in Mumbai, India, Ramu emigrated to the United States in 1986, and called many places home, including Syracuse, NY, Baltimore, MD, East Norwich, NY, Acton, MA, Louisville, KY, London, UK, and, most recently, New York City. Ramu will be remembered as the proud father of Meghna and Simran, caring husband to Kavita, the son of the late Kalki and Lakshmi Kannan, the loving youngest brother of Indu Krishnan (Mumbai, India) and Srinivasan Kannan (Dubai, UAE), loving brother-in-law, uncle to his nieces, nephew, and grand nieces, and a devoted, caring friend to many.
Ramu's loved ones are planning a digital celebration of his life. He was dedicated to supporting healthcare workers during the Covid-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYC Health and Hospitals' Covid-19 relief effort (https://nychhc.networkforgood.com/).
"We all look for a purpose in everything we do. And there's always a purpose that we may not be conscious about." - Ramu Kannan, 2018
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.